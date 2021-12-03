While Pratik Sehajpal is pulling out all stops inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, outside a huge social media war is happening between Prerna Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin. This happened after the latter alleged that she got trolled immensely due to the statements made by Prerna Sehajpal. The singer has alleged that she said that Neha Bhasin was using Pratik emotionally on the show. In a series of tweets, she has said that Prerna is kind of accountable for the trolling that she has faced of late. Neha said that Pratik and she were good friends after Bigg Boss OTT ended. This is not all, she said that Pratik Sehajpal is not as single as he claims to be on the show. Check out her tweets... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Akasa Singh comes out in support of Pratik Sehajpal; says, 'Broke my heart watching him like that'
We can see that Neha Bhasin is rather upset at what she feels is dirty game being played by Prerna Sehajpal outside. The lady is spearheading all the trends for Pratik on social media. Also Read - Urfi Javed has lost her heart to Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz? REVEALS what she feels about him
We can see that a huge fight is happening here on social media. All we can say is that Pratik Sehajpal has a lot of answering to do when he gets out of the house in a few months. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal BREAKS DOWN after Tejasswi Prakash accuses him of inappropriate touching; 'Task mein tera haath ladkiyon ko kahan kahan...'
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.