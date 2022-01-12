Bigg Boss 15 has been extended by a couple of weeks. The latest development is that Pratik Sehajpal is the new VIP of the house. Shamita Shetty has made him the new VIP. Tejasswi Prakash has been demoted to a non-VIP. We will see a huge fight between the ladies. It seems Tejasswi Prakash angrily tells her why she is so interested in befriending Karan Kundrra. This sparks off a bad catfight between the two. Fans are also trolling Tejasswi Prakash a lot for her behaviour in the house. Many feel that she has no game other than TejRan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai's mother REACTS on her daughter crying after Umar Riaz's eviction

Pratik Sehajpal is been reasonably consistent on the show. Though he did not have a proper love angle, he has been steady with his friendship and loyalty. He is also a competitive player. Now, his fans have started trolling Tejasswi Prakash. See some of the reactions here... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary takes a dig at Tejasswi Prakash, calls her an 'opportunist'

Dear #PratikFam and #PratikSehajpal supporters Be ready... Now Teja Fans/PRs with #BiggBoss creatives in episodes will give narratives- 1)Man vs Woman & Woman fought against a Man (while Pratik played by rules & task designed by Makers) 2)Shamita is Unfair#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Anubhav ??? (@Anubhav_Memerz) January 12, 2022

Stop ths tejran .. Don't promoting ths lusty .. selfish .. toxic relationship.. who only protray lust n no love .. ticket to finale mai toh they kill each other .. only together in bed at night .. Ewwww boring toxic #BiggBoss15 @BiggBoss — n (@niashaamy) January 12, 2022

Yess and when teja ko itna bar bola ja destroy kar pratik ka

She didnt idk why

Instead she played woman card sympathy card all day long#PratikIsTheBoss#PratikSehajpal#BiggBoss#BiggBoss15#PratikFam — sunshine.? (@cocopoco123) January 12, 2022

It has not been easy for Tejasswi Prakash since few days. The actress was called out by Salman Khan for not playing for herself. He also scolded Karan Kundrra. Kashmera Shah also told Tejasswi Prakash that it looks very bad when she tolerates the rude behaviour of her boyfriend. It seems Tejasswi Prakash has performed very well in the task. Some fans are saying that Shamita Shetty played in a biased manner. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan bashes Abhijeet Bichukale on Weekend Ka Vaar, Bhaijaan warns Abhijeet