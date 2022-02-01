Pratik Sehajpal turned out to be the first runner up of Bigg Boss 15 as Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy. Many stars and fans considered him to be the winner of the show given the adventurous journey he had. The reality tv star could not hold back his tears when he lost the finale to Tejasswi Prakash while everybody was cheering for him. Now that he is out of the house, Pratik is candidly talking about his journey in Bigg Boss 15 house and more. In his recent interview, he spoke about 's comments over him pretending to be single and more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal Reacts to netizens calling Tejasswi Prakash a biased winner, ‘I would not like to question…’ [Exclusive]

In the past, Neha Bhasin who was also the contestant of Bigg Boss 15, got into a Twitter fight with Pratik's sister Prerna. In a series of tweet, Neha Bhasin had asked Prerna to put a leash on Pratik as she accused him of runing behind women. She spoke about Pratik not being single and just pretending to be one to be in the game. Now, Pratik has responded to the same. To Hindustan Times he stated that he does not run behind women. He was quoted saying, "I think you should probably talk to the women that I have been running after, ki main actually bhaaga ya nahi bhaaga (whether I have even run after them or not). They can tell you better."

He then mentioned that everybody is entitled to have their own opinions. However, if he is bonding with a women, that does not mean he is running after one. "Agar main kisi se emotionally connect kar raha hoon, usse peeche bhaagna nahi kehte hai, usse kehte hai ek genuine understanding. Kisi ko agar lagta hai ki main kisi ke peeche bhaaga hoon, toh woh uski problem hai (If I am connecting with someone emotionally, that is not called running after someone, it is called developing a genuine understanding. If someone feels I have run after women, it is their problem). I have nothing to say. I would just like to keep away from such statements. That's okay, everybody has their own opinion," he said to the portal.