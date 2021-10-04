Bigg Boss 15 is already turning out to be a heated season. On the first day itself, we saw arguments between Jay Bhanushali - Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal-Meisha Iyer and Pratik Sehajpal - Umar Riaz. In fact, things got rather nasty between Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal. One thing that was noticeable was how people seemed to have observed Pratik Sehajpal's game closely from Bigg Boss OTT. They truly seem to see him as the toughest competitor. The young man entered the main house with Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty. In tonight's episode we will see that hell breaks loose as fights start between a number of contestants.

Yesterday, Umar Riaz was saying about Pratik Sehajpal and he managed to overhear it. He came forward and told him to speak on his face if he wishes to rather than backbite. Umar Riaz also teased him as a quitter as he took the briefcase and booked a place for himself in Bigg Boss 15. The two had a war of words. ICYMI, Pratik also pointed out that Umar Riaz liked hate tweets against him on social media. Vishal Kotian said the fight looked too fabricated and it would get boring if the two went on in this manner. This is how fans reacted to the same...

Bus yahi khoff barkarar rehna chahiye ??❤️#PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/WjUwbF6RdF — FQ Far had (@fq_farhad) October 4, 2021

Ye umer pagal ho chuka hai isko usi hospital me dakhil karo jahan ye kam kartha hai #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam ??? — Ethan (@Ethan91708658) October 4, 2021

Our King Pratik #PratikSehajpal with another epic one liner saying "TO TU BOL LAY HELLO HI" ? Enjoy this clip in super high quality for maximum pleasure. share, RT comment for more.#PratikFam #BiggBoss15 pic.twitter.com/ufbpc57fk5 — MundaLahori420 (@MundaLahori420) October 4, 2021

aaj apna Sher #PratikSehajpal Color ke damaad Jay ki bhi fadega. — VIPAN RAINA (@VIPANRAINA4) October 4, 2021

Umar be like bhai koi ake bchao isse kahin mar-war diya to hadiyan jodne k liye fevicol mangwana padega ?#PratikSehajpal pic.twitter.com/0kgE62GRho — Pratik FC (@047Jamwal) October 4, 2021

Officially calling the whole situation between #PratikSehajpal and #UmarRiaz “Handshake Gate” ? — Jesa (@Pumpkincapture) October 4, 2021

Those who were defending Umar saying galti se like Kiya tha..

Kidar ho Janab aap ? #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam — Saruh✨ (@pratikfangirl11) October 4, 2021

#UmarRiaz ko nikalo yaar ghar se 1st hi week mai.. He acts oversmart.. But is fake af.. Nd bas bhai ki popularity cash karane aaya hai..#BiggBoss #BiggBoss15 #BB15 — ADITYA (@ItsABhere) October 4, 2021

We can see that this might be the rivalry of the season. Do you feel that Umar Riaz deliberately poked Pratik Sehajpal so that he can get a reaction? Let us know what you feel about the same....