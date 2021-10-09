Today, a huge drama has happened on Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal was totally in the game as he went all out. He opened the latch outside the bathroom door. Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath inside. When she got out of the bathroom, she told Pratik Sehajpal that he should not have done it when she was inside. Now, Pratik did not bang on the door or take a long time. It took him all of 20 seconds to remove that latch. Vidhi Pandya got support of the whole house who slammed Pratik Sehajpal for his action. He went down to his knees and said sorry to Vidhi Pandya. But his sorry did not look genuine enough. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant said he did nothing wrong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 7, October 8 Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal gets an earful from Karan Kundrra for breaking the lock as Vidhi Pandya bathes inside

Social media is divided over what Pratik Sehajpal did to the door. Many feel he was totally wrong. Others say that Vidhi Pandya should have complained right away inside of taking time to call Pratik Sehajpal out. Karan Kundrra told Nishant Bhat that he knows Pratik's intentions and he is not a boy with bad intent. This is how people have reacted on it. Check the Twitter reactions...

So according to @BeingSalmanKhan also nahane wale andar se door lock nei karthe??... I don't why they are wantedly potraying him bad, did he tried to break the door with stones? These people creating a scene like that #PratikSehajpal #PratikFam #BiggBoss15 — Urbancritic (@Urbancritic1) October 8, 2021

Pratik apologised but Vidhi and other housemates are just stretching the topic!!

Whatever is happening it’s happening around Pratik ? — Bandgi Kalra (@BandgiK) October 8, 2021

LISTEN TO THIS CAREFULLY Jo bhi bakwaas krra hai or faltu ka defame krne ki koshish krra hai Vidhi knew it earlier and #PratikSehajpal already warned it and he took the lash out in just 20 seconds and usmain kuch nahi tha STOP DEFAMING PRATIKpic.twitter.com/agS9jSGB6f — Pratik fan boy (@hsiyag07) October 8, 2021

excuse me, #PratikSehajpal just took out the latch not the locker !! and how will the door open if it was locked from inside ? they were just simply making it a big issue because it was Pratik if it was someone else it won't be an issue for them ? — Skyyr (@skyyr_dhillon) October 8, 2021

Everyone has their opinion but in my perspective what #PratikSehajpal did was totally unintentional and that #VidhiPandya was acting as if she got horrified..well door was locked n shut from inside.. Bashing on #WeekendKaVaar by Salman is just to create a perception agnst Prateek — Siddhant (@SidhantTweets) October 8, 2021

#VidhiPandya talked pure sense while confronting #PratikSehajpal he showed attitude but later apologized as he realised she was right but then he started playing a victim talking extra and nuisance & faking the apology #BiggBoss15 — Yash Dwivedi (@YashDwivedi25) October 8, 2021

Pratik should be grateful to #VidhiPandya for not making a big issue . Agar BB14 ki koi ladki hoti toh iska jeena haraam kardeti ??#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — m ?? (@candy_crushhhh) October 8, 2021

#PratikSehajpal was wrong #VidhiPandya was absolutely right saying the right things taking the right stand not at all playing a victim and talking pure sense & not accepting the fake apology You gooo GIRL!? #BiggBoss15 — Yash Dwivedi (@YashDwivedi25) October 8, 2021

We can see that Salman Khan will be fuming on Pratik Sehajpal for saying that he would not care for his sister/mother on the show. Bigg Boss 15 can expect a solid Weekend Ka Vaar now.