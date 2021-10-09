Today, a huge drama has happened on Bigg Boss 15. Pratik Sehajpal was totally in the game as he went all out. He opened the latch outside the bathroom door. Vidhi Pandya was taking a bath inside. When she got out of the bathroom, she told Pratik Sehajpal that he should not have done it when she was inside. Now, Pratik did not bang on the door or take a long time. It took him all of 20 seconds to remove that latch. Vidhi Pandya got support of the whole house who slammed Pratik Sehajpal for his action. He went down to his knees and said sorry to Vidhi Pandya. But his sorry did not look genuine enough. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant said he did nothing wrong. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, day 7, October 8 Live Updates: Pratik Sehajpal gets an earful from Karan Kundrra for breaking the lock as Vidhi Pandya bathes inside
Social media is divided over what Pratik Sehajpal did to the door. Many feel he was totally wrong. Others say that Vidhi Pandya should have complained right away inside of taking time to call Pratik Sehajpal out. Karan Kundrra told Nishant Bhat that he knows Pratik's intentions and he is not a boy with bad intent. This is how people have reacted on it. Check the Twitter reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash-Umar Riaz, Miesha Iyer-Ieshaan Sehgaal and more: housemates firing up social media for their close equation inside the house
We can see that Salman Khan will be fuming on Pratik Sehajpal for saying that he would not care for his sister/mother on the show. Bigg Boss 15 can expect a solid Weekend Ka Vaar now. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans of Umar Riaz slam makers for not showing enough of him in the TV telecast; trend WE WATCH BB15 FOR UMAR
