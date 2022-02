View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bigg Boss 15's first runner up Pratik Sehajpal was spotted taking an auto ride in the city. Dressed in black shirt and jeans, he looked handsome as ever. His humble behaviour won everyone's hearts. As paparazzi chased him, he asked the shutterbug to be careful while shooting and riding. He was then asked to remove his mask but he initially denied saying that it is dangerous to do so in the times of Coronavirus. However, he did oblige to shutterbugs' demand and removed his mask to get clicked. Fans are commenting and saying that he was the 'real winner' of Bigg Boss 15 and he is truly a kind human being. Watch the vide above. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Rashami Desai-Umar Riaz team up for song, Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Fahmaan Khan fight with chappals on Imlie sets and more