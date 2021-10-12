Bigg Boss 15 is making hell lot of noise among the masses. Fans are already hooked onto the show as Jungle waasi and Gharwale fight in tasks. , Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat who were earlier in Bigg Boss OTT make up for Gharwales while all the other contestants like Karan Kundrra, , Meisha Iyer, Afsana Khan, Tejaswwi Prakash and more are jungle waasis. We often see them clashing in the house. Singer , who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, has now commented on the same and stated that she feels Pratik is being bullied. Also Read - From Shehnaaz Gill to Tejassvi Prakash and more: Check out the funniest contestants in the history of Bigg Boss

Neha Bhasin and Pratik Sehajpal were house connections in Bigg Boss OTT and their bond drew a lot of attention. Now, Neha has extended her support to Pratik and stated that what he is going through is unfair. To TOI, she was quoted saying that fans want to see the aggressive side of Pratik but pitting 13 against 1 is totally unfair.

She said, "Everyone told me that Pratik mellowed down in OTT because of me, so I guess audiences should enjoy watching him being aggressive on BB 15. I suppose people want to see him that way. Having said that, I also feel that he is getting bullied on the show currently. OTT contestants were sent as troublemakers (saankat) for the new contestants living in jungle. So he's just doing his job. But one against 13 people is a little unfair. I do feel bad for him, but in BB, one has to play on the front foot especially when everyone is against them."

Now it remains to be seen how far does Pratik Sehajpal go in the race to win Bigg Boss 15's trophy.