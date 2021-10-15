Bigg Boss 15 began and we have already seen so many fights in the house. However, the most talked about one was the ugly fight between Jay Bhanushali and Pratik Sehajpal. In the first week, we saw them fight during the first task given to the junglewasis to enter the main house. We saw Pratik and Jay's verbal spat where the latter used abusive words for the former. Pratik got angry and broke the glass of the house. In this wee, we saw the daaku ka kabza task in the Bigg Boss 15 house. If the junglewasis win, they will get 30 pieces of the pathway. But if they lose all the pieces they have got until now will also be taken away. They are divided into 5 levels. Shamita, Pratik and Nishant have to kill the junglewasis level by level. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra or Vishal Kotian – Who do you think is the mastermind of this season? Vote Now

The way to kill the daakus is only known by the main house people. Hence, the junglewasis begin to plan things and win the task by keeping the main house people away from each other. Karan and Jay block Nishant and keep Shamita-Pratik away from him. However, Shamita tries to free Nishant but gets hurts. Later she shows Pratik how she was hurt and he goes on shouting at the junglewasis. He goes to the jungle indoor area and shouts at the junglewasis. He looks at Jay and shouts as Jay was near Shamita. Jay tells him he did not hurt Shamita but Pratik goes on fighting. Their argument begins and they shout at each other. Jay abuses Pratik again and uses a bad word during the argument. Pratik gets angry but Shamita and Nishant take him away. Pratik breaks down as he cannot hear bad words about his mother. Now, Pratik Sehajpal's sister, Prerna has slammed Jay Bhanushali for his abusive behaviour. She said that he has been very passionate about all the reality shows that he has done so far.

"Pratik has been very passionate about all the reality shows that he has done so far. By being like that I mean that when he gets angry or gets too emotional, things get out of his control. Especially when it comes to his mother, he is quite sensitive. Kisi ko bhi agar maa ki gaali di jayegi toh I think that person will react in the same manner. Though I think he could have got hurt when for the first time Jay abused him and he banged the glass window, he should control his anger, we all feel. It was just action ka reaction with him. Both my mom and I were crying seeing Pratik like that. We couldn't watch the whole episode and left it midway. Mom was really emotional seeing Pratik like that. He is a very strong person but he doesn't shy away from showing his emotions on national television, "she added.