Bigg Boss 15 is just a few days away. The premiere episode will be airing on October 2. We have got some deets about the shoot. According to a Spotboye report, host will be arriving anytime in Filmcity to shoot the premiere. He will be interacting with the confirmed contestants as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS the real reason why she rejected Salman Khan's reality show

A source told the publication that celebrities who were into the quarantine in different hotels of Mumbai, have also reached the Bigg Boss 15 sets to shoot their acts and interact with Salman. As you might be aware, Salman was in Austria to shoot for Tiger 3. He arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and was snapped by the paps. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash or Umar Riaz – Which of these contestant's journey are you excited to watch in the controversial house?

Talking about the contestants, it is believed that might be a part of the show. It is being said that she is being offered the maximum amount in the history of the game show to be a part of it. She was in the news last year after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Miesha Iyer, Vishal Kotian, , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Afsana Khan, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contestants who are speculated to be a part of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans feel THIS contestant will be sab pe bhaari on Salman Khan's show! Can you guess?

According to reports, Afsana had fled from the hotel as she got panic attacks. Her health worsened and she rushed back home to her family doctor in Punjab. But it seems she is back and will be a part of the show.

