It seems being the new captain of the Bigg Boss House is affecting a lot of relationships. Tejasswi had a huge fight with Shamita after Shamita downgraded her making her unsafe. Shamita called Tejasswi insecure while Tejasswi felt Shamita had broken her trust. Now, in a new promo we can see Shamita and Nishant having a fight. Shamita is the sanchalak and Nishant disagrees with her. They were together in Bigg Boss OTT. “Yeh koi tareeka hai khelne ka?” Nishant questions. “Tereko khelna hai khel, nahin khelna hai toh bhaad mein ja,” Shamita tells Nishant. Well, we will have to see if they are able to sort this out. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans in awe of Tejasswi Prakash's fiery outburst on Shamita Shetty; say, 'Sherni hai tu sherni' – read tweets

In the same promo, we can see Pratik Sehajpal and Tejasswi trying their best to win the ticket to finale. Tejasswi is seen in tears as she says, “Aisi victory tujhe mubark ho Pratik.” He replies, “Yeh dhong mat karo.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down in front of Karan Kundrra

Meanwhile, in today’s episode Shamita tells Tejasswi that she has kept her boyfriend hinting towards Karan, she says: "I have kept your boyfriend...", she can't complete the sentence and Tejasswi starts shouting at her as she feels insecure because of the increasing affinity between Shamita and Karan. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy's wedding date revealed, Umar Riaz's father slams Tejasswi Prakash and more

Tejasswi says, "Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye, usko bhi toh pucho usko dostiyaan karni hai ya mere saath rehna hai. (You are so desperate for friendship with Karan, first ask him if he wants to stay with me or if he wants to make friends).

Shamita responds: "Shame on you."

In a recent episode, announced that the show has been extended by 2 weeks. Earlier it was expected to have the finale on January 16. But, now the makers have made an official announcement to extend the show for two weeks, so it will continue till January-end.

(With inputs from IANS)