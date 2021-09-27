Bigg Boss OTT ended recently and Divya Agarwal was declared as the winner. And now, it is time for Bigg Boss 15. It is just few days left for the show to begin and this year again we have an exciting theme. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. During the launch of the show, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty were introduced as confirmed contestants on the show. On the other hand, Pratik Sehajpal has already been confirmed after he opted out of Bigg Boss OTT and took the ticket to Bigg Boss 15. Now, the latest promo of the show has introduced four more contestants. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Raqesh Bapat entering Salman Khan's show? Bigg Boss OTT finalist reveals [EXCLUSIVE]

Yes, in the promo, we see a glimpse of the four contestants. Tejasswi Prakash is introduced as the one who likes to play with danger. Next, Karan Kundrra is introduced as superstar while Simba Nagpal is the shaktimaan shikaari and Afsana Khan as singing cuckoo. The video post on the official Instagram handle of the channel was captioned as, "#BB15 ke iss jungle mein dangal karne aa rahe hain bade hi adhbut contestants. Kya app inhe pehchaan sakte hai?" Take a look:

This jungle theme will also have different tribe of people living in it. The makers of the show have also posted this on their social media accounts that there will be different tribes and former Bigg Boss winners, Rubina Dilaik, Gauahar Khan and Shweta Tiwari will be the tribe leaders. In a way, they will be the captains and the contestants will be divided into teams. We have seen a similar concept last year as well where Siddharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan were seen as Toofani seniors.