Bigg Boss 15 will begin in just 2 days and we are super excited for it. A lot of promos and pictures from the show have been released and this new season seems quite interesting. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. During the launch, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were introduced as the confirmed contestants of the show. Later a promo was released where we saw Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Afsana Khan. However, Afsana Khan has reportedly opted out of the show now.

Well, now, a promo of Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh has gone viral on the internet. Tejasswi Prakash is seen performing on Aastha Gill's Pani Pani song while Akasa Singh performed on Naaginn. From these promos we are sure that Tejasswi Prakash and Akasa Singh are the right mix of sexy and sassy. It is going to be fun watching the ladies on the show. Take a look at the promo:

Talking about the other participation in the show, all eyes are on Rhea Chakraborty if she is going to be a part of the show. As per a Instagram handle, Bigg Boss 15 Updates, the makers have offered her Rs five lakh a week. This means, she will get Rs 35 lakh a week, which is by far the highest ever offered to a celebrity to be on Salman Khan's show. Even if she manages to stick inside the house for two weeks, she will make Rs 70 lakh. It seems the makers are having non-stop meetings with the actress. Talking about Bigg Boss and money, Bollywood actress Rimi Sen made immense news in Bigg Boss 9 when it was revealed that she got Rs 2.25 crores for the show. The actress said she took it up as it was impossible to make so much money in a short time from any other source. Last year, Sidharth Shukla was paid close to Rs 35-40 lakh for a two week stay inside the show.