Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after a nasty fight with Karan Kundrra; says, 'Have some fu**ing balls'

Bigg Boss 15 has been the dullest season ever. Nothing has worked in the favour of the makers as far as TRPs have concerned. There are a handful of things that have kept the audience glued to the show but even that has not helped the TRPs. TejRan aka Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's relationship has garnered a lot of attention. However, both being strong personalities, their clashes have been more frequent these days. Tejasswi and Karan are playing solo in Bigg Boss 15 and it is taking a toll on their relationship. And now, they will get into yet another nasty fight with each other. It will leave Tejasswi in a devastated state. Tejasswi Prakash will be seen bawling after her ugly fight with Karan Kundrra.

It so happened that in the last night's episode, Tejasswi passed some comments on Karan who was the sanchalak for the torture task. Karan was the sanchalak alongside Umar Riaz and . The task was between Pratik Sehajpal and . It seems Karan and Umar had already decided to make Shamita the winner. Karan got offended by Tejasswi's remark of 'kamzoron ki nishaani'. The two had a massive argument on the same. Now, as per the promos, in the upcoming episode, their fight will continue and alleviate to a whole new level. Teja asks Karan why is he so mad over his one statement. Karan asks to have a look at herself before passing any judgements. He is walking away from Teja who lashes out saying "Have some fu**ing ba**s to stand and finish a conversation."

Karan loses his cool and asks her to look at her face. Later, we see Tejasswi having a mental breakdown. She is extremely dejected and is crying in the bedroom in front of Nishant and Pratik. She laments 'Who talks to their girlfriend like that?'

This Kind of behavior is not acceptable !! #TejasswiPrakash My strongest Girl Hats off to you for tolerating All this >>#BB15 #BiggBoss #TejRan pic.twitter.com/ccbeo7GNrs — Vidhi Pandya (@vidhi_pandya_7) January 3, 2022

This is not the first time that Karan and Teja have had a nasty fight. Usually, their fights begin with others. TejRan shippers are hoping this doesn't hamper their relationship.