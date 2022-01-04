Bigg Boss 15 PROMO: Tejasswi Prakash breaks down after a nasty fight with Karan Kundrra; says, 'Have some fu**ing balls'

Bigg Boss 15, 4 January 2022, episode promo: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra get into a huge fight over Teja's comment on Karan's sanchalan. By the end of the promo, we see Tejasswi saying that she is done.