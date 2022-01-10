Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia-Himanshi Khurana discuss Umar Riaz's unfair eviction; former says 'Usne pura jaan de diya'

Rajiv Adatia got chatty with Himanshi Khurana over Umar Riaz's eviction from Bigg Boss 15 last night. Rajiv was very upset with Umar's eviction and voiced it out loud. Check out the video below: