Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia-Himanshi Khurana discuss Umar Riaz's unfair eviction; former says 'Usne pura jaan de diya'

Last night Umar Riaz was shown the door due to his violent behaviour with Pratik Sehajpal. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant had got into a nasty fight with Pratik during the torture task and it got physical. Bigg Boss had asked Junta to take a decision which will be announced on the Weekend Ka Vaar. And Umar got evicted last night. A lot of people have come out in support of Umar Riaz. And the latest being Rajiv Adatia and Himanshi Khurana. It seems the two got on Instagram live last night and discussed all that happened in the Weekend Ka Vaar. Rajiv is highly pissed at the fact that Umar was asked to leave. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz hits back at Geeta Kapur for demeaning him and his profession on National television

During the live, Himanshi talked about Umar giving his heart and soul to the game. "Usne matlab pura jaan de diya, Himanshi. He was playing so well. He was one of the best contestants of the season." He also said that he was the best in compared to all the season, "He was so good in the show." Himanshi agreed with him but added that there's no need to clarify anything as the whole world knows how good Umar was on the show. She adds that once you earn the love of people, you don't need the trophy. Himanshi Khurana did point out that she didn't like how people brought his profession to the game. Rajiv agreed, saying, "Yeah, he had gone on the show as a contestant, not as a doctor." Rajiv, however, accounted that Umar would take care of everyone inside the house. Himanshi added that he (Umar) is a little lost right now but things will get better. Check out the video here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz wrote his heart out after eviction, here is a special message for all his fans out there, Watch now

Gauahar Khan, , Vikas Gupta and many more have come forward in support of Umar Riaz over his eviction. Netizens believe it to be unfair eviction and have called for a boycott of BB since Umar is no longer a part of the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Ex-contestant Rajiv Adatia RANTS against Tejasswi Prakash; Karan Kundrra's sister shows support – watch