Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia makes a comeback with the special power to select the finalist!

Bigg Boss 15 is finally coming to an end and the makers are doing everything possible to make it a BIG hit. The latest one to re enter the show is Rajiv Adatia who won hearts with his humour and simplicity in the show. The boy is back with a special power to select the finalist and we wonder who will he pick. In the video, we can see how Rajiv is hooting about his power on picking up the finalist and we can't wait to know who will he choose. He enters the house leaving everyone in the house super surprised saying that tables have turned, while Shamita Shetty runs and give him a tight hug. Rajiv then tells the contestants that he is here to make their journey super tough and it is in his to make them reach the finale. Later he even tells Rakhi Sawant that I have come to make you wake up as she has been very boring of late in the show. While he was also seen bitching about Tejasswi to Shamita and trying to understand what has happened to her as the sudden change of her is not digestible to everyone in the house and even out. Also Read - Worst dressed celebs of the week: Nora Fatehi, Urfi Javed, Tejasswi Prakash's flop fashion choices will leave you terribly disappointed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Ever since Rajiv has been eliminated from the house he has been openly supporting and lashing out at Tejasswi Prakash for her obnoxious behaviour in the show lately according to him. He has openly shown his support for Shamita and Karan in the house. Rajiv even expressed his unhappiness toward Umar Riaz elimination over his violence in the house against Pratik Sehajpal. Who do you think deserves to be in the final. And who is your pick? Drop your comments in the box below. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty's mom REACTS to Rakhi Sawant pairing her with Karan Kundrra – watch