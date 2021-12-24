Bigg Boss 15 saw a spat between Rakhi Sawant and Shamita Shetty. This happened after she said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee had won the task. Shamita Shetty said she was the person who put in the egg in the dragon pit. The two started abusing one another. Rakhi Sawant got flared after she referred to her as an idiot. Rakhi Sawant came charging at home. Shamita Shetty kept on telling Rakhi Sawant not to come close. Finally, she ended up pushing Rakhi Sawant. After that, she started crying. The lady said that Shamita Shetty had touched Rakhi Sawant's breasts. She revealed that she had implants and they hurt. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's fight and patch-up annoy viewers; fans say, 'Ghatiya actors' — read tweets

Later, Rakhi Sawant told Tejasswi Prakash that the silicone implants pose health issues. When the Swaragini actress asked her she said that she had to do some surgeries for her career in Bollywood. Rakhi Sawant admitted that with age these things did pose issues. Fans had mixed reactions listening to this. This is what some people said... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 82, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee schools Abhijeet Bichukale

What is this behaviour #ShamitaShetty “ PUSH BHI KRO AUR PHIR RO BHI KHUD “ ??you’re so repetitive with that crying after going violent , same what you did with #MooseJattana and now #RakhiSawant OH GOD ! — ?????? ????? (@mygardenoflily) December 23, 2021

#RakhiSawant

Where is Shamita's pain in shoulder gone when she has got energy to push??

Otherwise she has got bandage here and there, she gets exemption from every physical task but then she shows this violence — Xavier (@imMXavier) December 23, 2021

Why #Teja pretends to be innocent, it's as fake as #RakhiSawant !! Very clearly #ShamitaShetty pushed on shoulder, and Rakhi the drama queen started crying on fake implants damage.. This is getting so irritating now..why such morons are even entertained on national TV? #BB15 — GoGetter (@BetterGoGetter) December 23, 2021

#ShamitaShetty soo proud of you...you played so well n that push so needed????#RakhiSawant ki sympathy card chalu ho gya ???

And bheja kuch vi ho Shamita ke oppose me bolne ke liye aa hi jaati he despo#BiggBoss15 @OrmaxMedia — nikita✨ (@niki52127082) December 23, 2021

Let us see if Salman Khan raises this issue on Weekend Ka Vaar. People are not liking Rakhi Sawant's game in Bigg Boss 15. They feel she is more annoying than entertaining. Also Read - Fraud Bigg Boss: Endemol clarifies after news emerges of Jammu holding a localised version of the show — read deets