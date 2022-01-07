Bigg Boss 15 is heading towards the finale. The show is now about the Ticket To Finale task. Yesterday, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Abhijeet Bichukale and Pratik Sehajpal were fighting it out. In the middle of all that, we saw some comic moments. As we know, there is a joke about Karan Kundrra getting married in March 2022. It seems his astrologer predicted something to that effect. Tejasswi Prakash asks Karan Kundrra if she will be invited for his wedding that will happen in March. He replies with a yes saying that she has to do all the work. Umar Riaz tells Tejasswi Prakash that he will come to pick her up for the marriage from her place. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Donal Bisht to make her debut in Telugu cinema; bags Afsana Khan's music video

After this, Rakhi Sawant advises them to have a gala wedding like Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. She tells them, "Abhi Rahul-Disha ne bhi shaadi ki thi, free mein ki puri shaadi and teen din tak sab chala sab, tum log bhi aise he karna." As we know, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married last year in Mumbai. It was one of the grand weddings of the year. He had proposed to Disha Parmar in December when he was inside the house. #DisHul was one of the most trending ones of 2021.

Hearing all this, Tejasswi Prakash tells her that Karan Kundrra and she will marry other people. Rakhi Sawant breaks into a dance. KK and Umar Riaz join her saying, "Bach gaya bach gaya." Rakhi Sawant refers to Tejasswi Prakash as a leech and says she is glad that Karan Kundrra escaped. Tejasswi Prakash gets upset with Karan Kundrra.

TejRan is one of the reasons why people are watching the show so actively on Voot. But the TRPs of the season have been really low. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's love story has caught the attention of millions. Both of them are romantic, possessive and equally competitive.