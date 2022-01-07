Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant advises Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash to opt for a wedding like Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar; says, 'Free mein ki puri shaadi'

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant advises Karan Kundrra - Tejasswi Prakash to opt for a shaadi like Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya reveals they married for free