and her husband Ritesh have been making headlines ever since they entered the show as wildcard contestants on Bigg Boss 15. And it looks like the two have decided to spice up their romance. Rakhi and Ritesh have locked lips on the show for the first time sending the viewers in a tizzy.

In the latest episode, Rakhi and Ritesh shared an adorable moment while they were with other housemates in the garden area. They were discussing their marriage with other contestants and they started teasing them shouting "Kiss kiss kiss."

Ritesh went near to Rakhi, pulled her closer and after looking into each other's eyes with love, they kissed each other. Ritesh kissed Rakhi on her lips and she was so surprised by his gesture that couldn't stop herself from blushing after he moved away from her. Looking at them all the contestants started teasing Rakhi.

While on one side these moments are grabbing the attention, pictures of Ritesh with his other wife and a child are going viral on social media. Everyone is waiting to know the truth. Thanks to some pictures posted on a Twitter handle going by the name of Ritesh Singh, posted photos from what he says was his wedding and more with his wife and child. These pictures are in sync with Rakhi's revelation Bigg Boss 14 that her husband was married before.

In his caption, he wrote, "Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier [career] and future. So pls don't spread hate for me. I am simple guy. @BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u. Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans. I am exposed."

Sorry guys for this but makers have told me to do so I have done for my courier and future. So pls don't spread hate for me . I am simple guy .@BiggBoss see in this matter I am very shameful because of u.

Sorry to all #BiggBoss15 fans

????????

I am exposed ?? pic.twitter.com/8m9fOPTQvo — ?????? ????? (@IamRealRitesh) December 10, 2021

This revelation came in the wake of speculation on social media that the man claiming to be Rakhi's husband is actually a camera person from the reality show. These pictures therefore have raised more questions than answers.

Are these the pictures of the man Rakhi is parading as her husband? If they are, how was he able to post these pictures on social media from the Bigg Boss house, where there's no connectivity? Is this yet another publicity stunt to lift the flagging interest in the reality show hosted by ?

The line between reality and the invention of a creative mind is very thin on reality TV, so the pictures have only deepened the mystery about the marriage of the person most famously associated with Bigg Boss from its very first season.

