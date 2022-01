Ever since her entry into Bigg Boss 15 house is doing a great job. She is a true entertainer in every sense. And now once again managed to create a rift between lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash in the house. In this latest promo video, we see Rakhi Sawant claiming that Karan always had an eye on but he got trapped in Teja. And this let Teja extremely annoyed. We can see how she is fighting with Karan over this that her what she always thought has come true. Tejasswi admitted that she too always thought of Karan having a soft corner for Shamita. She is seen telling Karan why didn't he answer Rakhi when she was claiming that he likes Shamita, while Karan looked supremely angry with this conversation. And later he lost his cool and blasted at Teja saying that whatever he feels like he will say and not listen to anyone. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's brother-in-law calls out Tejasswi Prakash for using foul language; here's what netizens have to say – view tweets

Tejasswi has always doubted Karan and Shamita's friendship, while Shamita openly admits hat she is n love with Raqesh Bapat. In fact when who came on the show to extend her support joked with Shamita saying that Raqesh as got a new girlfriend, she immediately responded saying, " Don't give heart attack". Raqesh who was on the show left in between sighting medical issues, the actor is right now supporting her ladylove and even blasted Tejasswi over her unnecessary fights with Shamita. The show has been extended for two more weeks and the frustration between the contestant is damn visible. When we wonder if they manage to survive this. Who do you think is a deserving winner in the house. Drop your comments in the box below.