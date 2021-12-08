Bigg Boss 15 has found its first finalist in . The lady has managed to secure a place for herself in the top five of the show. This will be her second entry on the show as a finalist. Rakhi Sawant made her way as a finalist and three more people have to join her. The news has been confirmed by the likes of The Real Khabri and Bigg Boss Tak. Rakhi Sawant has brought in the much needed entertainment quotient on the show so it is not surprising that the makers want to see her till the end. Rakhi Sawant has come with her husband, Ritesh on the show. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly to Jay Bhanushali: These 15 popular celebs were a big FLOP on Bigg Boss

It seems the low TRPs have forced makers to think if the show can be extended till February. Now, it depends on how the viewership improves in the coming two to four weeks. Another thing is that they cannot end Bigg Boss Hindi before Bigg Boss Marathi. That show is doing quite well. This time, Rakhi Sawant has come with her husband, who has been the surprise factor of the show. Last time, she had come with Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta as a challenger. Again, the reason for getting them was low TRPs.

In an interview with us, Tejasswi Prakash's brother, Pratik Wayagankar said, "I like Rakhi when it comes to entertainment. The show has become more interesting and fun with her entry. But I found it confusing bcoz outside she was supporting Teja. She said she saw my sister in the top 3. Now, she is seeing that Teju has no game other than Karan. I find it conflicting. I also like Rashami. I know there are fights with Rashami but I hope the happenings on Bigg Boss 15 do not affect Teju and Rash's friendship in the outside world. My top three are Teju, KK and Umar/Rashami."