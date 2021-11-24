Bigg Boss 15's poor TRPs have been a cause of concern for makers. There are also being talked about widely on social media. Everyone has been slamming the makers for lack of creativity, unfair eliminations, dull tasks and showing the live feed to kill viewers' interests. Now, the team of Bigg Boss 15 has decided to bring in Abhijeet Bichukale, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rakhi Sawant as challengers. Well, Rakhi Sawant has indeed confirmed that she is a wild card on the show. Last year, she made it to the finale. The lady entertained the audiences immensely and revved up the rather lacklustre TRPs of Bigg Boss 14. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 to get hotter: Rashami Desai oozes oopmh as she flaunts her curves at the beach - view sizzling pics

We asked Rakhi Sawant if she has become the last resort of the makers whenever there is such a crisis about the TRPs. The actress told us, "Please do not say this. Bigg Boss is far bigger than any of us. They do not need Rakhi Sawant for its TRPs. The show can do it on its own. Show ko meri zaroorat nahi hai TRPs ke liye. I feel grateful that they call me for Bigg Boss. The show has given a lot to many people, and I am one of them." This time, her husband Ritesh is also said to be going inside as a wild card. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Niti Taylor slams the barrage of degrading questions thrown at Tejasswi Prakash during the media round; asks 'So much of hate towards her? Aur koi nahi mila'

Rakhi Sawant told us that she has not been following the show so she does not have any favourites so far. The actress said that she will make friends as she goes inside. "My close friends Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai are inside. I do not need too many people. Let me see how things are. I am an entertainer and I will make people laugh," she said. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets teary-eyed as she recalls her teacher 'misbehaved' with her; regrets not taking any action