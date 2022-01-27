Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant gets eliminated; Nishant Bhat, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash become the top 3 scorers

While Nishant Bhat scored 38.5 points to become the number one contestant, Rakhi Sawant ended up at the last place with 30.5 points given by the live audience during the BB Hotel task.