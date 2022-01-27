As the Bigg Boss 15 finale is just around the corner, the contestants were given one last task BB Hotel, which has been going on since yesterday. A live audience was also seen entering the Bigg Boss 15 and were supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode. And they have chosen their most and least favourite contestants with a clear margin. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Does Tejasswi Prakash deserve the trophy? 7 reasons why she is the only spark of the lacklustre season

While Nishant Bhat scored 38.5 points to become the number one contestant, followed by Karan Kundrra with 37 points at second place, Tejasswi Prakash with 34 points at third place, Pratik Sehajpal with 32.5 points at fourth place, with 32 points at fifth place, with 31 points at sixth place and ended up at the last place with 30.5 points. As a result, Rakhi got eliminated and the rest of the six contestants have now become the top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mouni Roy marries Suraj Nambiar, Shweta Tiwari's 'bra ki size' comment creates a controversy and more

After 16 weeks of regular dose of entertainment, Bigg Boss 15 is all set to drop the curtains on Sunday and it will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it. Celebrities such as , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shehnaaz Gill, and Gauahar Khan are few names who will be seen at the grand event. Viewers will witness Shehnaaz revisiting the stage of Bigg Boss as she's all set to give tribute, a 'pyaar bhara salaam' to her friend and season 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant blames 'Bigg Boss' for using her and not taking her to the finale – watch video

To add more glamour and entertainment to the Colors show, former winners of the show - Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, and will be gracing the show to celebrate 15 successful seasons of Bigg Boss.