Bigg Boss 15 is seeing the rise of Umar Riaz. The doctor who aspires for a career in the showbiz is winning hearts slowly and steadily. Fans are commenting on how Umar Riaz is giving his 200 per cent to the tasks, and believes in keeping his relationships. We are seeing his good bond with Afsana Khan and Rajiv Adatia. Umar Riaz's caring nature is getting a lot of love from audiences. He has been trending on social media too. On the show, a number of people have taunted him on the fact that he is just on the show as he is the brother of Asim Riaz. They have spoken on the nepotism angle.

Simba Nagpal told Umar Riaz that he is on the show because of Asim Riaz. He also called him a struggler. There have been some other snide remarks too. Now, Umar Riaz has found a supporter in Rakhi Sawant. She left a comment on one of the Bigg Boss 15 related pages. It has shared a clip of Manu Punjabi where the former contestant says that Umar Riaz is definitely a deserving contestant on the show. Rakhi Sawant commented that why were so many a**ses burning because he is on Bigg Boss. Everyone comes with his own destiny in life. Check it out here...

Rakhi Sawant commented on this #BiggBoss15 kabhri page for #Umariaz! She legit ended all those people who say Umar doesn’t deserve BB and calls them jealous ??? #UmarArmy pic.twitter.com/TKYaFp5WYi — P? (@jadoreasim) November 9, 2021

Fans of Umar Riaz are happy to see that he has got support from Rakhi Sawant. She is legit one of the best entertainers of Bigg Boss. She literally saved Bigg Boss 14 single-handedly. Let us hope that Umar Riaz shines on more and more!