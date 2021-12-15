Bigg Boss season 15 is getting interesting day by day. Yesterday, , , Pratik Sehajpal, and won the spaceship task and became the contenders for the next ticket to the finale. had won the first ticket finale task, and today, the second ticket finale task is all set to take place. Colors has shared a promo and it looks like the task will revolve around robbing antics pieces. However, like every task here also things won’t go as planned. Also Read - Rashami Desai's ex Arhaan Khan exposes the actress; says, 'I regret not telling the world that she knew everything' - 5 shocking revelations

In the promo, we can see that Rakhi, who is the sanchalak of the task, loses calm and throws a prop. We also get to see that Rakhi’s husband Ritesh gets angry and fights with Rajiv Adatia. At the end of the promo, it is shown that Bigg Boss is not happy with what’s happening in the task and he announces something which makes the contestants upset. We wonder if the second ticket to finale task will be radh. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's special message for Vicky Kaushal's father Sham over son's wedding with Katrina Kaif

While sharing the promo, Colors tweeted, “Gharme heat ho raha hai rise, kisko milega yeh task ka prize? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect . #BB15 #BiggBoss.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty REACTS to sister Shamita's decision to NOT talk to mother Sunanda and save the prize money from getting cut

Today’s episode has many interesting fights. Apart from Rakhi losing her calm, we will also get to see a fight between Devoleena and Abhijit Bichukale. In another promo shared by Colors, we can see that Abhijit is helping Devoleena in the task and tells her, “Tere liye kuch bhi kar jaunga. Pappi deni hai tujhe mujhe.” This makes Devo lose her temper.

Bigg Boss 15 is just a few weeks away from the finale. A couple of days ago, had entered the house and he gave a chance to contestants to speak to their families on a video call. But, Shamita decided not to speak to her mother and save the money for the winner.

This gesture of Shamita made her sister very happy. Shilpa posted on her Insta story, “I am so proud of how gracefully you have handled the situation and yourself, my dearest tunki. The way we have been brought up has given us the ability to value and be considerate of everyone around us. Makes me proud to see you take such a tough but honest decision selflessly. Love you my darling.”