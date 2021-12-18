Fights and arguments are a part of Bigg Boss but on yesterday’s episode there were a bit too many. and her husband Ritesh were having a conversation. Rakhi told Ritesh that he was her strength. Ritesh tells her that it’s not that way and she is her own strength and is deserving. He tells her to not get involved in other people’s fight, Rakhi tells him that she can’t go against the people she is close with. “I always take you as my own but you keep scolding me,” she says. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Shehnaaz Gill’s post on Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s grand wedding, Bigg Boss 15 and more

Ritesh tells her that she gives her headaches. "You keep telling me what to do and what not to do. You keep bringing out my negative side," he says. He also tells her that he will get eliminated because of her and leaves.

Later, we see Rakhi having a conversation with Tejasswi Prakash. Rakhi tells Tejasswi that she gets jealous when she sees her with Karan. "My husband is always running away from me, he keeps talking to Devo all the time. I can't live with him like this. He never discusses anything with me. He doesn't talk to me when he wants to but never takes my call. It's better to not have a husband than gave a husband like him. Hum akele hi ji lenge." Rakhi says. When Tejasswi asks Rakhi how she fell in love, Rakhi says it was not love but a compromise.

Rakhi is one of the strongest contestants of the house and is the only contestant so far to be in the finale week. It was her wish to have Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15.