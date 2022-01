View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, we see Tejasswi Prakash and fighting it out in Bigg Boss Ki Aadalat. They charge each other with shocking accusations. While Tejasswi accuses Shamita of being lazy, the latter stated that former is insecure. Tejasswi then goes on to blame the judges saying that they don't want her to win. gets pissed off with Tejasswi. All the four judges pick Shamita as the winner including Karan Kundrra. This leaves Tejasswi super upset. adds fuel to the fire by saying that 'Aaj Shamita, Shamita Kundrra hogayi'. Tejasswi questions Karan Kundrra's loyalty then. Watch the video above.