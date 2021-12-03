Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to announce separation from husband Ritesh in the upcoming episodes?

The mystery behind 's NRI husband Ritesh continues to raise a lot of questions on social media platforms. Rakhi has been in the news for the controversies over her married life. After playing hide-and-seek for nearly 2 years, Rakhi and her husband Ritesh finally made a joint appearance when they entered Bigg Boss 15 as wildcard contestants. However, viewers aren't really convinced that Ritesh is Rakhi's husband. And if the latest report in TellyChakkar is to be believed, Rakhi is going to announce separation from Ritesh in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's pre-wedding festitivies begin, Rekha graces Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma's wedding reception and more

The report states that Rakhi will break her marriage with Ritesh inside the Bigg Boss house and tell the audience that she will leave Ritesh forever. While there is no official confirmation about these rumours, fans believe that the makers have planned this event to create hype to boost the show's TRP. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Uncensored content, no holy books, paranormal activities – 9 secrets of Salman Khan's reality show that continue to intrigue viewers

Recently, social media even rang the bell of doubt by claiming that Rakhi has 'hired' her husband and in fact a post claimed that her husband is actually a cameraman from the Bigg Boss team. This can be just a rumour as her friends have come out in Rakhi's support. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal has a girlfriend in real life? Furious Neha Bhasin EXPOSES secret in a social media war with Prerna Sehajpal

In fact, even Salman doubted Ritesh and said on the Weekend Ka Vaar, "You cannot say anything about the future. You told us yesterday that you came back (to Rakhi) after three years. The entire world was calling Rakhi a fake person. You are here on the show for fame. And who knows, you may disappear after the show as well. Anyone can say these things. I hope that is not the case, but even if it is, I feel Rakhi should not be with a man like that.”

According to Rakhi, she got married to Ritesh in 2019. She had shared a number of pictures on social media but never showed her husband publicly. During Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi got emotional and broke down in front of and said that she only came to know about the truth that Ritesh is already married and even has a child. She had also claimed that he never came to meet her for so long. Later in the episode she also said that Ritesh has threatened to divorce her and she wants to save her marriage at any cost.

Before this, Rakhi had made headlines over her relationship with Deepak Kalal, who as per reports in the media worked as a receptionist in a hotel in Pune. In November 2018, she announced that she will marry Deepak on December 31 and their wedding invites created a lot of headlines. More questions were raised when she announced that she will do the live streaming of her first night and many called her posts derogatory. Later, she posted a video announcing that she has cancelled her marriage with him and her family is not happy with all her posts on social media and she is a simple girl.

Now, again Rakhi is in the news with a big question mark on her husband's real identity.