It seems is trying her best to entertain the viewers of Bigg Boss 15. The upcoming episode will see Rakhi Sawant in a mood to teach a lesson to everyone inside the house. She tells her husband Ritesh the same and with a broom in her hand, she enters everybody's room and starts waking them up. She says, "Neither you sleep nor wake up at proper time." While shouting at everyone, she even pulls away Umar's bedsheet to see if he's wearing pants. Abhijit Bichukale runs away to brush his teeth as Rakhi asks him to do so. Watch the video below:

Contestants ki subah hogayi hai suhani, uthane aayi hai unhe Maharani Rakhi! Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV on @Vootselect. #BB15 pic.twitter.com/8pzZxT5rKo — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 10, 2021

Devoleena Bhattacharjee just can't stop laughing and says, "There was a need for such a mummy only inside the house." However, these light-hearted moments soon turn into an ugly fight as Umar discovers that somebody has thrown a big pile of uncooked vegetables in the dustbin. Tejasswi confesses that it is her mistake and she explains that she dumped it after seeing fungus on the veggies. Rakhi says, "This is wrong Teja."

Devoleena also gets angry and says that she should have asked others before throwing anything. Tejasswi retorts that she doesn't need permission, given that she is on kitchen duty. They also checked for any fungus, but couldn't find any. But Tejasswi clarifies that why would she lie to others. Devoleena and Rakhi keeps blaming her and it becomes unbearable for Tejasswi, who screams in frustration.

Meanwhile, some fans of Umar Riaz have shared some pictures of Ritesh Singh with his first wife. According to her, they are not formally divorced as yet. In the picture, we can see his wife with a kid. There is also a picture from their wedding mandap. We don't know how authentic the images are. Ritesh and Rakhi Sawant got married in 2019 in a secret ceremony in Mumbai. Rakhi wanted him to be a part of Bigg Boss 15.

(With inputs from IANS)