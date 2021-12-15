Bigg Boss 15 has been going through many twists and turns with every passing week. From shocking evictions to unexpected wildcard entries, the makers of the controversial reality show have been trying every means to keep the audience hooked. And if the latest report is to be believed, 's husband Ritesh and Abhijit Bichukale will reportedly be evicted from the Bigg Boss 15 house during the Ticket To Finale task. Also Read - Urfi Javed gets back at trolls who called her outfit 'fruit wali jali': watch video

We already saw in the previous episode that the task for Ticket To Finale was cancelled. The task will choose the second finalist and many believe Umar Riaz can be the next finalist after Rakhi Sawant. But it will be confirmed later after the task is complete. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant LOSES CALM during ticket to finale task, throws prop; contestants to get a 'DAND'

Meanwhile there are chances of double evictions that can happen any time. According to sources and reports in social media, Abhijit Bichukale and Ritesh may get evicted. The official announcement is yet to be made. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shilpa Shetty REACTS to sister Shamita's decision to NOT talk to mother Sunanda and save the prize money from getting cut

Abhijit is already making headlines because of his comment in which he asked for a kiss from Devoleena and the way he threatened to burn down the house. Now, how things turn out inside the house is to be seen and a lot will also depend on the task for Ticket To Finale.

On the other hand, actress Kajal Pisal has come out in support of her friend after Abhijeet Bichukale asked her for a kiss on the reality show. Kajal worked with Devoleena in the popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Kajal, who is currently seen as Asha in Sirf Tum, feels like asking for a kiss on Bigg Boss 15 is not a joke and absolutely wrong.

"It's high time to take a stand against men like Abhijeet Bichukale, it's not only in the show but mostly girls always face such embarrassing situations be it at their work or anywhere. And the way Abhijeet blackmailed my friend was horrible. Devoleena is a strong woman to deal with such people. Still there must be strict action taken against such behaviour," she said.

Kajal also appreciated Tejasswi Prakash for taking stand for Devoleena. "I'm glad that Tejasswi came out and took a stand for Devoleena. It's us who need to stand against such behaviour which shouldn't be promoted at all, be it even as a joke."