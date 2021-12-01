It looks like and her husband Ritesh have resorted to violence inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. On Monday's episode, we saw Ritesh charging upon Umar Riaz and challenging him to throw his star badge. And on Tuesday's episode, Ritesh was seen pushing Umar during the non-VIP task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 60, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty come face-to-face in non-VIP task

The non-VIP contestants finally got the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh by winning the BB Games. This tournament had a series of tasks between VIPs and non-VIPs. The non-VIPs will go after their prize money, and the VIPs have to do everything to stop them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 new couple alert: Something brewing between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz? Here's what is making fans so kicked – read tweets

In one of the initial tasks, both the teams have to collect more points to get a step ahead in the game. While Devoleena was the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helmed this role for the non-VIPs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fact check: Did Rashami Desai really touch Umar Riaz' bu**? Here's the truth behind viral video

As Ritesh tried to steal the other team's coins, Umar lunged at him and both got knocked down. Ritesh was seen using extreme force to get coins from Umar who was protecting it. Pratik Sehajpal intervened and tried to separate Ritesh from Umar. Ritesh even tried to fake his stand saying that Umar was the first one to push him, which was totally opposite. However, Umar managed to keep his cool.

At the end, Devoleena called for Umar's disqualification, but Shamita started defending him. So, Devoleena stopped the game and shouted at Shamita saying there was a foul. She blamed Shamita, while she in turn put the blame on Devoleena, saying, "This entire task was spoiled because of Devoleena."

While the competitive task got escalated to a whole new level, viewers have called out Ritesh's violent behaviour in the house. They have demanded the makers to take action against Ritesh.

Take a look.

#PratikSehajpaI was trying to separate #Ritesh from #UmarRiaz . Then Ritesh ne Pratik ka gala pakda and dhakka bhi diya. This man is violent on whole another level. #BiggBoss15 take action before someone gets seriously hurt. — Raven Frost (@Raven_Frost16) November 30, 2021

Why #Ritesh say that umar ne use dhaka dia jo ki #UmaRiaz ne dia v nhi#Ritesh starting 1st so why he blem #UmaRiaz#bb15 #ColorsTV — Suhani Jena (@suhani_jena) November 30, 2021

Yeh saste #Ritesh jijaji ko kaha se leke aaye hai @BiggBoss

Kitna physical ho raha h ?

Still no action against him

Zeeshan ko toh ek dhake pe nikal diya tha#BB15 #BiggBoss15 #BiggBoss — Sachin (@Sachin_187) November 30, 2021

I've noticed #Ritesh disrespecting #RakhiSawant in these last two days. And moreover, he is highly violent. The way he pulls #UmaRiaz 's hands and pushes around in this task, clearly shows his aggressive side. — Rubaia (Midnight Quill) (@Rubaia_MQuill) November 30, 2021

I don’t like Umar but #RakhiSawant n #Ritesh were wrong to physically attack him!!#bb15 — Ñami H (@Nami_Hald) November 30, 2021

Hats off to #UmarRiaz for keeping his cool!! If I was in his place, I would seriously "accidentally" hurt this #Ritesh guy very bad! This sadapchap can seriously hurt someone & I wonder how @ColorsTV @viacom18 @BeingSalmanKhan have allowed him in.#BiggBoss15 #bb15 — MannKiBhadas (@mann_ki_bhadas) November 30, 2021

Today this #Ritesh What the hell he was doing

Pushing like anything

He is actually a kind a over smart person

I really really didn’t liked him #ShamitaShetty #ShamitasTribe — Fan Page (@Bhargava1Krish) November 30, 2021

#Ritesh @BiggBoss #BB15 @justvoot @ColorsTV Are you guys for real ? Throw out your Farzi Jija from the house. He is bloody so aggressive and cunning. The way he was pushing #UmaRiaz and #Pratik wtf was that. chal raha hai kya. Ask him to go back to his hometown. ???? — Neha Pal (@Nehapal_06) November 30, 2021

Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.