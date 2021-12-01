It looks like Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh have resorted to violence inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. On Monday's episode, we saw Ritesh charging upon Umar Riaz and challenging him to throw his star badge. And on Tuesday's episode, Ritesh was seen pushing Umar during the non-VIP task. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 60, Live Updates: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty come face-to-face in non-VIP task
The non-VIP contestants finally got the chance to win prize money of Rs 50 lakh by winning the BB Games. This tournament had a series of tasks between VIPs and non-VIPs. The non-VIPs will go after their prize money, and the VIPs have to do everything to stop them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 new couple alert: Something brewing between Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz? Here's what is making fans so kicked – read tweets
In one of the initial tasks, both the teams have to collect more points to get a step ahead in the game. While Devoleena was the 'Sanchalak' for VIPs, Shamita helmed this role for the non-VIPs. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 fact check: Did Rashami Desai really touch Umar Riaz' bu**? Here's the truth behind viral video
As Ritesh tried to steal the other team's coins, Umar lunged at him and both got knocked down. Ritesh was seen using extreme force to get coins from Umar who was protecting it. Pratik Sehajpal intervened and tried to separate Ritesh from Umar. Ritesh even tried to fake his stand saying that Umar was the first one to push him, which was totally opposite. However, Umar managed to keep his cool.
At the end, Devoleena called for Umar's disqualification, but Shamita started defending him. So, Devoleena stopped the game and shouted at Shamita saying there was a foul. She blamed Shamita, while she in turn put the blame on Devoleena, saying, "This entire task was spoiled because of Devoleena."
While the competitive task got escalated to a whole new level, viewers have called out Ritesh's violent behaviour in the house. They have demanded the makers to take action against Ritesh.
Take a look.
Keep watching this space for the latest updates on Bigg Boss 15.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.