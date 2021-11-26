Bigg Boss 15 is moving ahead with twists and turns to hold on to viewer attention. Three wildcard contestants , and will enter the house in tonight's episode. Not just that, Rakhi's mystery husband Ritesh is also going to make his first public appearance on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali is the happiest as he reunites with daughter Tara post eviction; their adorable video will warm your hearts – watch

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi is seen standing in front of the camera and saying, "Toh main aagayi hoon aapne pati Ritesh ko lekar (So, I've come along with my husband Ritesh)." Dressed in a red saree, Rakhi dances on 's number 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' before Ritesh's entry.

Then the door opens and Ritesh steps in the house wearing a sehra (headdress worn by an Indian groom). His face was not revealed in the promo. Rakhi is then seen welcoming her better half with a puja thali. Before touching his feet, she is seen telling Ritesh, "Aapka welcome hai. 12 mulko ki police aur puri desh ki janta aapka inteezaar karrahi hai (You're welcomed here. The police of 12 countries and the entire nation is waiting for you)."

Meanwhile, Rakhi plans to show a different avatar of her on the show. When asked what chemistry we are going to see with her husband on the show, she told IANS, "It will be all fun. We are going to make everyone laugh. We both are jolly, so of course you will see a lot of enjoyment on the show that we are going to do. And also you will have that typical husband-wife fight also. We both are going to be very natural on the show."

Rakhi, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as challenger, quit the show on finale night taking a bag of Rs 14 lakh but this time she wants to continue till the end. As she said, "Last time on the advice of I took the bag and left as he told me you would not win. But this time I am not going to do the same and with the support of the audience I hope to be the winner also."