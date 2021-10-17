It seems things are going to get interesting in the Bigg Boss 15 house. It is believed that that the makers want Raqesh Bapat and to enter the show. Now, Raqesh formed a bond with on Bigg Boss OTT and Anusha is Karan Kundrra’s ex-girlfriend. Both Shamita and Karan are already a part of the show. Also Read - Anusha Dandekar reveals the 'direct reason' of her breakup with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra

According to reports, Anusha is offered a hefty amount to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. They were in a relationship for six long years before partying ways. Reportedly, Anusha had accused him of cheating. Anusha is believed to be contemplating the Bigg Boss 15 offer. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up on his bond with Shamita Shetty post the show; says, ‘Want to know her better’ [EXCLUSIVE]

On the other hand, Raqesh has been cheering for his ladylove Shamita. Raqesh had earlier shared a heart-warming note for Shamita along with a reel. They were seen together on the music of Ranjha from Shershaah. He wrote, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out!” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal opens up on participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 [Exclusive]

Meanwhile, Hina seemed upset with the Bigg Boss makers for allowing contestants to be violent. She took to Twitter and posted, "So how is it going folks, are u enjoying smackdown and RAW mon-fri 10:30pm now a days on #colorstv Ek time tha jab ungli lagaana allowed nahi tha and now What's happening BB.. BiggieBoo? I usually don't tweet about BB But this is so damn funny and I could not resist."

She had added, "With all due respect BB, kahin aap vishwasundari ke pyaar mai to nahi pad gaye hain. Open your Aankh BB PLZZZ.. wake up..I don't blame anyone in the house.. it was the first and the most imp rule of BB tht u cannot touch anyone.. but now this rule seems non applicable." (With all due respect BB, have you fallen in love with Vishwasuntree? Please open your eyes).”