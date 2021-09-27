Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's love story has been one of the highlights of Bigg Boss OTT. On Sunday, they did a chat for all fans of #ShaRa. The two started the live from different windows and finally revealed that they were at the same spot. The two did it from Shamita Shetty's home. Fans asked them if they had begun living-in together but the two clarified that things did not move that fast just yet. Fans asked a number of queries one of which Raqesh found very naughty. Someone asked him if he were to paint Shamita where would he visualise painting her. The actor said he found the query rather naughty. Shamita began blushing. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty fans slam Moose Jattana after she takes a dig at her for participating in Salman Khan's show

Raqesh Bapat replied, "I think I would like to paint her standing by the beach, with the sea in front of her and the breeze brushing through her hair, maybe a flowy dress. I think I would like to capture her on the sand, standing on the beach, looking at the sea." After listening to this, Shamita Shetty responded, "Aww, that's beautiful." She also described him as a deep, passionate and introverted guy. It looks like happy tidings are back in the Shetty household. He also said that Shamita is warm, cute and very caring. He added, "I think there are many attributes to her, I don't think I can pick just three."

On the brighter side, Raj Kundra is also back home. She was worried about him when she was inside Bigg Boss OTT. In fact, people had loved Sunanda Shetty on the show. It looks like bliss is getting restored in Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's marital paradise too. The couple have a two kids, Viaan and Shamisha. While the latter is confirmed for BB 15, Raqesh might join her later on the show.