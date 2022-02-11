Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat once again came into limelight after he entered Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant. He found love in the controversial house as he fell head over heals in love with Shamita Shetty. Their love saga kept ShaRa in the headlines for a long time. He then even appeared in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. He entered the show to support his ladylove, however, due to ill health, he had to walk out of the show. Once again Raqesh Bapat is ruling the headlines but not because of his lovestory. The actor has now bought his dream car and pictures are going viral on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Did Rakhi Sawant just hint at Salman Khan's show being rigged? 'This is not a good bahana that janta ne mere...'

Raqesh Bapat has invested in Audi Q7. The pictures show him posing alongside his swanky new car which is gorgeous white. Well, the cost of this car will leave you stumped. Given that it is Audi, one can say that the car is one of the most expensive ones. It is said to be worth Rs 95 lakhs. It looks like Raqesh gifted himself this gorgeous car ahead of Valentine's Day. Check out his picture below:

Talking about Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat's equation, it seems the Tum Bin actor has become pretty comfortable with his ladylove's family. Recently, he attended Shamita's birthday bash organised by sister Shilpa Shetty and was among the happiest of all. Shamita has expressed that she would like to take the relationship forward and get married soon. Over this, Raqesh had said to TOI, "Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven't got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let's hope for the best."