In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 15: Weekend Ka Vaar, revealed that Raqesh Bapat, who had gone out of the house due to a medical condition has refused to comeback in the house. This news made girlfriend and actress upset and disappointed. While fans showed her support to the actress, Raqesh has now shared an official statement revealing the reason as it reads, "I call all of you my family because this connection you and I have is truly by the heart! I feel blessed to have all of you in my life, sending me prayers, blessings, good wishes and so much positivity."

He spoke that he landed into an unaccepted situation and added, "Sometimes life throws curve balls at you at important junctures and such has been my case. Your love pulled me back into the Bigg Boss house and yet the stay was short lived because of health issues that cropped up. A health issue from 5 years ago has cropped up, unforeseen and painful. To all of you that have been asking, I'm much better and in recovery and as all of you have rightly said health comes first."

