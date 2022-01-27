has recently expressed her wish to get married in 2022 while discussing about the topic of her marriage with Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. However, she agreed with Nishant not to rush into anything with Raqesh Bapat since she has known him only on Bigg Boss OTT. While Shamita is also getting linked with Karan Kundrra in Bigg Boss 15 with fans trending a hashtag called #ShaRan and even Tejasswi Prakash getting jealous of it, Raqesh has now shared his reaction on it. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Viewers express anger over Tejasswi Prakash calling Shamita Shetty 'aunty' – 'She should call Karan Kundrra uncle then'

"Whatever decision is taken, it will be taken by both of us and with a clear mind. It is important that we spend time together because I agree with her that we haven't got much time to spend together to gauge things. So, let's hope for the best," Raqesh told TOI when asked about Shamita's statement on marriage.

When Raqesh was asked about Shamita and Karan's link-up, he said, "I laugh when such things happen. When two people are secure in a relationship, these things don't matter. I understand that house and the way things happen there, so I take it as a joke. Such things don't bother me."

Shamita and Raqesh were a part of Bigg Boss OTT and fell in love with each other during the show. Raqesh has shared a heart-warming note for her along with a reel as she was about to enter Bigg Boss 15. They were seen together on the music of Ranjha from Shershaah. He wrote, “It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out!” Raqesh was also a part of Bigg Boss 15 but had to leave the show due to medical reasons.