Bigg Boss 15 saw the dirtiest cat fight of the season between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash. The Swaragini actress did not mince any words when she told Shamita Shetty that she is a favoured contestant. She referred to her as an insecure person, and said she was someone who could not win the show even after getting three chances. This was not all. Tejasswi Prakash told Shamita Shetty that she was desperate to befriend Karan Kundrra. This was not said in a very tasteful manner. Many celebs and fans said that Tejasswi Prakash did not do the right thing in the manner in which she called Shamita insecure.

Now, Raqesh Bapat has come out in support of Shamita Shetty. He tweeted, "The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi...I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos and how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty...love u loads... can't wait."

Fans of TejRan and Shamita Shetty have reacted to his comments. As we know, Raqesh Bapat gave his evil eye pendant to Karan Kundrra to gift to Tejasswi Prakash. Others said that Shamita Shetty is always back-biting about Tejasswi Prakash.

Let us see if Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty's matter is raised by Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar or not. The two tried to patch-up last Sunday but nothing seems to have worked.