Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat wants to have two sets of twins; here's how Shamita Shetty reacted

Bigg Boss 15 GRAND FINALE is happening as you read this. got evicted from the house a couple of minutes ago. It has been a huge shock for her fans and everyone who wanted Shamita to win. Before Shamita's eviction, had interacted with the TOP 4 Bigg Boss 15. And Salman was being goofy with the contestants. He played the game of spin the wheel with everyone and when it was Shamita Shetty's time, he asked her how many kids did she want. Shamita Shetty said she wants two kids. However, it's Raqesh Bapat's answer on being asked how many kids he wants shocked and surprised everyone.

When Salman Khan asked Raqesh as to how many babies he wanted, without batting his eyelids, Raqesh said twins two times. Shamita Shetty was shocked when she realised that Raqesh meant 4 kids. Shamita said that she would talk to him after getting out. Raqesh was having fun and playing along with Salman's goofiness. By the way, Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty was sitting on the same couch as him.

Raqesh and Shamita who are popular as ShaRa outside met in Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita had picked Raqesh as her connection for her journey in Bigg Boss OTT. They had loads of ups and down in the OTT season. However, they continued sticking up with each other and eventually confessed their feelings. Shamita and Raqesh have been taking things slow previously. But now they have been going strong and openly talking about their feelings and accepting their relationship on national television.

Recently, Shamita's sister was snapped in the city. She was asked about Shamita wanting to marry this year. Shilpa dodged the bullet (read question) saying that she will talk to Shamita when she comes out of the house and then confirm the same. Will Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat marry this year?