Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting day by day. Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Akasa Singh, Afsana Khan, Sahil Shroff, Simba Nagpal, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Donal Bisht, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Meisha Iyer, Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat are the participants this year. We have already seen Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT and are aware about her connection with Raqesh Bapat. Fans have loved their cute bonding but were disappointed when Raqesh did not enter Bigg Boss 15. Recently, in one of the episodes, Shamita was seen chilling with housemates like Jay Bhanushali, Vidhi Pandya, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash and others. She shared with them how much she is missing Raqesh. Hence, Jay Bhanushali started giving her classes of how to be a Maharashtrian wife.

He taught her the language and gave her a dialogue, 'Aaho Aaika Na (Hey please listen)' in Marathi. Hearing her say the dialogue cutely, the housemates cheer and laugh. The housemates then said that Raqesh will now immediately listen and come in the house. Shamita Shetty's team also posted this video on Instagram and wrote, "ऐकलं कां? @ijaybhanushali @tejasswiprakash @sahilshroff1 @umarriazz91 @vidhiipandya @donalbisht". Surprisingly Raqesh Bapat commented on it. He cutely wrote, "Hooo aaikla.. kanda pohe awaits."

Raqesh Bapat also posted a romantic video on Instagram with Shamita Shetty and penned down a heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "It feels odd to be seeing you on screen and not have you next to me but I know you are going to do fab, you will shine, you will make us all proud! And I will be right there metaphorically next to you supporting you in this journey! You are inspiring, you are strong, you are unique and you are real and that shall shine out! @shamitashetty_official"

Post these comments, fans are requesting Raqesh to enter the Bigg Boss house so that they can see more of #ShaRa moments. They also want to see Shamita Shetty making Kanda Poha for him.