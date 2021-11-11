Bigg Boss 15 is one dull and boring season. Despite a good mix of contestants the show makers have been unable to get in the TRPs. It is due to a number of reasons and one of them is the absence of genuine relationships in the house. Vishal Kotian who has been playing quite smartly is also earning a reputation for being double-faced. The TV hunk has referred to Shamita Shetty as his sister on the show. They call one another Akka and Anna. Now, a fan has shared a video where Vishal Kotian is seen mocking Shamita Shetty and her loved ones. The video has Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian saying the famous daru and liver dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan? Actress BREAKS SILENCE; reveals, 'I know him well and...'

A fan has shared a video where he even takes the name of Raj Kundra. If this is not even, Vishal Kotian says that Raqesh Bapat has taken a big leap by wooing over none else than the sister of Shilpa Shetty. He says, "Usne bada haath maara hai..." Now, this sounded rather derogatory on national TV as felt by some fans. They shared the clip on social media and even tagged Raqesh Bapat's ex wife Ridhi Dogra.

I want everyone to kindly look at this clip. Vishal has point blank abused the man Shamita loves and has brought her family into it as well I really hope this is brought up formally and Shamita’s eyes are opened. @TheShilpaShetty @BeingSalmanKhan @SunandaShetty5 @sheetal_bapat pic.twitter.com/4NyDJN5ZRQ — Sajal Singh (@SajalSi26433475) November 10, 2021

There r those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it 'funny' & those playing with truth and a game's spirit.

Audience - Would you like being mocked? If not take these ppl out. Simple. Period. https://t.co/pGDvVo0oXw — Ridhi Dogra (@iRidhiDogra) November 10, 2021

Sunanda Shetty, the mom of Shamita and Shilpa has also tweeted on the matter. She praised Rajiv Adatia saying that he did not take part in this bitching session.

I watched Rajeev Adatia who stood up defended n took strong stand against bitching agnst his sister & took on Karan who tried to intimidate n threated him. He did not take it lying down - Proud of you RajeevAdatia❤️@SunandaShetty5 @ShamitaShetty @TheShilpaShetty @BeingSalmanKhan — Sunanda Shetty (@SunandaShetty5) November 10, 2021

Fans are also livid and want Salman Khan to take class of these people who were seating together and making such comments on them.

#vishalkotian aapko @RaQesh19 ki finger tk ka bhi experience aur career ni hai toh apna muh bnd hi rkhna don’t dare to bring #ShaRa’s families again in your lame jokes, this is not funny. @ShamitaShetty @SunandaShetty5 @nileshsule @sheetal_bapat, stay strong #shaRa fandom❤️? pic.twitter.com/5we7JRW67F — Suvansh Bhatia (@iamSuvansh) November 11, 2021

Let us see if this gets shown to Shamita Shetty and she finally breaks ties with Vishal Kotian. Surely, this lot of Bigg Boss 15 have no sense of entertainment.