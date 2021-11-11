Bigg Boss 15 is one dull and boring season. Despite a good mix of contestants the show makers have been unable to get in the TRPs. It is due to a number of reasons and one of them is the absence of genuine relationships in the house. Vishal Kotian who has been playing quite smartly is also earning a reputation for being double-faced. The TV hunk has referred to Shamita Shetty as his sister on the show. They call one another Akka and Anna. Now, a fan has shared a video where Vishal Kotian is seen mocking Shamita Shetty and her loved ones. The video has Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian saying the famous daru and liver dialogue of Amitabh Bachchan. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan? Actress BREAKS SILENCE; reveals, 'I know him well and...'
A fan has shared a video where he even takes the name of Raj Kundra. If this is not even, Vishal Kotian says that Raqesh Bapat has taken a big leap by wooing over none else than the sister of Shilpa Shetty. He says, "Usne bada haath maara hai..." Now, this sounded rather derogatory on national TV as felt by some fans. They shared the clip on social media and even tagged Raqesh Bapat's ex wife Ridhi Dogra. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 SHOCKER: Afsana Khan out of Salman Khan's show after using a kitchen knife for self harm
Sunanda Shetty, the mom of Shamita and Shilpa has also tweeted on the matter. She praised Rajiv Adatia saying that he did not take part in this bitching session. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Himanshi Khurana lashes out at people mocking Afsana Khan's mental health; says, 'Panic attack is serious problem'
Fans are also livid and want Salman Khan to take class of these people who were seating together and making such comments on them.
Let us see if this gets shown to Shamita Shetty and she finally breaks ties with Vishal Kotian. Surely, this lot of Bigg Boss 15 have no sense of entertainment.
