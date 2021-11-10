Raqesh Bapat who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT recently entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant. We have all seen his beautiful bond with Shamita Shetty in the house. It was just recently when Bigg Boss organised a romantic date for the two and now as per reports, Raqesh Bapat is out of the Bigg Boss 15 house due to a health emergency. He had complained of stomachache and had to be hospitalised. Reportedly, he has kidney stones. Now, as per reports in ETimes, Raqesh's sister Sheetal Bapat, who lives in Pune with her family, will be reaching Mumbai soon to be with Raqesh. She is very worried about him and is constantly in touch with the Bigg Boss team for updates on his health. Meanwhile, there is no official statement from the channel regarding his return to the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: 5 reasons why Afsana Khan will be missed on Salman Khan's show

There have been rumours that he may not enter again. But the latest buzz on fan clubs on social media suggests that he may be feeling better and after a couple of days of rest, we re-enter the show. We will have to wait and watch his condition now. Post Raqesh Bapat, the news is out that Afsana Khan is out of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15. It seems she had a panic attack after she lost the task. The singer felt cheated by her best friends and tried to harm herself with a knife. This is what is being reported by some sections on social media and press. Now, the makers have taken a decision to eliminate her from the show.

The Titliaan singer had apparently fled from her hotel days before the start of the reality show as she had a panic attack. The singer took adequate medical treatment and came back to be a part of it. Well, looks like something is wrong with Bigg Boss 15.