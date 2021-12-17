It is now an open war between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 15. This has happened after the incident involving Abhijeet Bichukale. The Bigg Boss Marathi asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss which left her fuming. She told him to stay within his limits. When she raised the matter, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat tried to make him understand and say sorry to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, we have the task where the housemates have to select the person for jail. They will choose Devoleena Bhattacharjee. When Abhijeet says that she is a black dot (dhabba) on the name of friendship, Devoleena gets furious. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi slams Rashami Desai on her 'ungli doge toh haath pakdega' comment, says 'Yeh kya pichhadi hui soch hai'

Devoleena ko mili iss hafte jail ki sazaa, aisa kya hua ki gharwaalon ko lagti hai woh gunehgar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. #BB15 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/Hb5e7fbXyP — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 17, 2021

Today, a huge fight will break out between former besties Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devo says she would have slapped Abhijeet Bichukale outside if she met him. Rashami Desai intervenes and things go worse. Take a look at the video... Also Read - Donal Bisht's former beau Prateek Shah to get engaged on Christmas with Hruta Durgule?

Fans are also annoyed seeing how Rashami Desai has not come out in support of her former friend, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In fact, she calls Devoleena an insecure woman. Later, both the women climb on the table top and fight it out. This is how fans reacted on the same... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘I love you,’ Did Rashami Desai confess her love for Umar Riaz? – deets inside

Loved #TejasswiPrakash & #RakhiSawant instant rection on #DevoleenaBhattacharjee confrontation with them abt the kiss. That's how women react when they hear another woman's discomfort stories. They should be shocked & appalled & clear the matter then n there. #BB15 #BiggBoss15 — OneLifeToRide (@MirzaJoveriaBeg) December 17, 2021

Exactly

I wonder how the so called psuedo feminist in the house can talk like this NO means NO whenever someone feels uncomfortable

And he is beyond disgusting Kudos to teja and pratik for standing up for right ?#DevoleenaBhattacharjee https://t.co/iVORDzq2Nr — Devoleena FanClub?? (@DevNaFC) December 17, 2021

There are crime against woman in india and there are ppl who say

She wore this so aaisa hua , she was too friendly to aaisa hua Really rashmi really? You had issue with aaisi ladki comment .. kudos to her and her so called fans ? what hypocrisy #DevoleenaBhattacharjee https://t.co/iVORDzq2Nr — Devoleena FanClub?? (@DevNaFC) December 17, 2021

We can see that matters have escalated and how. It looks unlikely that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will be friends after this!