It is now an open war between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in Bigg Boss 15. This has happened after the incident involving Abhijeet Bichukale. The Bigg Boss Marathi asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss which left her fuming. She told him to stay within his limits. When she raised the matter, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat tried to make him understand and say sorry to Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Now, we have the task where the housemates have to select the person for jail. They will choose Devoleena Bhattacharjee. When Abhijeet says that she is a black dot (dhabba) on the name of friendship, Devoleena gets furious.
Today, a huge fight will break out between former besties Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Devo says she would have slapped Abhijeet Bichukale outside if she met him. Rashami Desai intervenes and things go worse. Take a look at the video...
Fans are also annoyed seeing how Rashami Desai has not come out in support of her former friend, Devoleena Bhattacharjee. In fact, she calls Devoleena an insecure woman. Later, both the women climb on the table top and fight it out. This is how fans reacted on the same...
We can see that matters have escalated and how. It looks unlikely that Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai will be friends after this!
