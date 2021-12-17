Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee come down to blows; the latter says, 'Aisa Lafa Lagaoongi Na'- watch video

Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into the nastiest physical and verbal fight of the season. I will slap you says the latter