The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are giving quite a few #UmRash moments for the audience. Today, we saw a sequence where Rashami Desai was sitting on Umar Riaz's lap in the garden. Rakhi Sawant saw this and came running. She asked them if some Love Lapata was happening there or not. Rashami Desai said it was comforting to be with a friend inside the house. Later, Rakhi Sawant also asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee if she knew anything about Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai being a couple in the outside world. Fans of the two are rather impressed with the will-power shown by them in the task. Umar Riaz gave his hundred per cent though he was down with fever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 79, Live Updates: Tejasswi casts a doubt on Devoleena
Rashami Desai is super protective about Umar and it is visible. Happy fans are trending them on social media. Take a look at the loved-up reactions... Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Devoleena-Bichukale kiss controversy to calling Umar Riaz violent doctor, 5 times Salman Khan got BRUTALLY trolled for schooling contestants
Umar Riaz is doing really well on Bigg Boss 15. His on ground popularity is also good. Fans have been liking the two together since Bigg Boss 13 got over. Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz also interact on social media. Also Read - Bigg Boss: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Himanshi Khurana, Priyank Sharma — These already-in-love contestants were again struck by Cupid on the show
