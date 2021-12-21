The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are giving quite a few #UmRash moments for the audience. Today, we saw a sequence where Rashami Desai was sitting on Umar Riaz's lap in the garden. Rakhi Sawant saw this and came running. She asked them if some Love Lapata was happening there or not. Rashami Desai said it was comforting to be with a friend inside the house. Later, Rakhi Sawant also asked Devoleena Bhattacharjee if she knew anything about Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai being a couple in the outside world. Fans of the two are rather impressed with the will-power shown by them in the task. Umar Riaz gave his hundred per cent though he was down with fever. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 79, Live Updates: Tejasswi casts a doubt on Devoleena

Rashami Desai is super protective about Umar and it is visible. Happy fans are trending them on social media. Take a look at the loved-up reactions...

Yesssss! Audiences are loving their jodi because they're rab ne bana de jodi ?❤️ #UmRash — UmRashian ? (@Pretiii13) December 20, 2021

I am shipping them badly .. I left watching the show since a month and today I just saw for Umrash moments...and ... There was nothing in promo still so many lovely moments ❤️❤️❤️ #UmRash — Udeepta pattnaik (@Udeepta7) December 20, 2021

Exactly , mujhe bhi yehi lagta hai , she should act in more series like tandoor , she has done enough bigg boss , umar ko factor thora hai but thik hai , umar aur rash me attraction jo tha usme thoda increase hua #UmRash — Rumi Sarkar (@Rumi27227188) December 20, 2021

Okay This is fun and Rashami kaya lag rahi yaar??#UmRash #UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/d7HBJ9SqMd — aana khan (@khan_aana_) December 20, 2021

Umar Riaz is doing really well on Bigg Boss 15. His on ground popularity is also good. Fans have been liking the two together since Bigg Boss 13 got over. Rashami Desai and Umar Riaz also interact on social media.