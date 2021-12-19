In life and in Bigg Boss, you can take nothing for granted. and used to be close friends earlier but they now seem to be at loggerheads with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In an upcoming episode, we will see them getting into yet another fight. On tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, will play a little task with the housemates, where a carpet with thorns are placed in front of the contestants. In the task, they have to take a contestant's name of whom they would like to be a thorn in their journey in the show. The promo is out and we can see Rashami speaking about her "best friend" Devoleena: 'Nihayati badtameez, badimaag, bewakoof', insecure, jealous insaan hain. (She is an aboslutely rude, brainless, stupid, insecure and jealous person)" To which, Devoleena, who has been locked up in the 'Bigg Boss' jail, said: "Tu khud ko kiyun describe kar rahi hai?" Also Read - Bigg Boss Telugu 5 GRAND FINALE: Alia Bhatt sends audience into frenzy as she mouths Nandamuri Balakrishna's viral dialogue 'Dhabidi Dhibide' from Simhaa

Then Nishant Bhatt too took a dig at Devoleena and shared that she has a lot of double standards in the house, to which Devoleena just made a face sitting in the jail. The Sunday episode will also see a host of guests stepping into the show. will be seen as a special guest and the housemates will be performing for him on his iconic numbers. Later, Salman and Govinda prank the housemates. The Partner actors put earmics on Tejaswi Prakash and Nishant and give them instructions to prank other housemates. Rashmi is made to say things like 'Mere pet mein kaafi gas hai' and 'Main maan banne wali hoon'. Have a look at the promo below.

Gharwale banege yeh partners ke prank ka shikaar. se bhara hai aaj ka #WeekendKaVaar.

Yesterday, Salman had announced that there would be double eliminations on tonight's episode.

(With inputs from IANS)