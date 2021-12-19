Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai calls Devoleena Bhattacharjee ‘insecure’ and ‘jealous'; latter replies, 'Tu khud ko kiyun describe kar rahi hai?'

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee used to be close friends earlier but they now seem to be at loggerheads with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house. In an upcoming episode, we will see them getting into yet another fight.