Bigg Boss 15 saw its dirtiest fight last night. Angry Simba Nagpal pushed Umar Riaz into the pool. It seems the latter had abused his mother, which left Simba fuming. The fight has been condemned by all viewers of Bigg Boss 15. In fact, many people feel that Simba Nagpal should be evicted from the show for his display of violence. A number of celebs like Himanshi Khurana, Kamya Panjabi and VJ Andy slammed Simba Nagpal for his behaviour. Now, in a long note on her Insta stories, Rashami Desai has sided with Umar Riaz. She has said that Simba Nagpal's behaviour shows his frustration.

She wrote on her Insta, "Dear @simbanagpal Yeh...Aap ko gussa nahi aa raha tha. I think you took out your frustration and that's highly unfair....(being physical); but Umar still kept calm and didn't utter a word. Was talking to you like a man. You made it evident that you have problems but not accepting....I hope Bigg Boss will take action against this."

She also posted a note for Umar Riaz highlighting how Asim Riaz's family played an important role in his victory. Though Asim Riaz did not comment on the violence. He tweeted, "It will hurt@realumarriaz It will take time, It will require dedication...It will require will power...You will need to make healthy decisions...You will have to sacrifice...You will have to push your body to the max but I promise you this, when u reach your goal, It will be worth it."

Now, let us see if Salman Khan royally takes Simba Nagpal's class on weekend ka vaar or will he be evicted from the house!