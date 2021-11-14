Bigg Boss 15 is getting interesting but the TRPs aren't that great. The show has had an amazing fan following since the first season. Bigg Boss season 15 has come out as a surprise season for everyone. With unique contestants and unbelievable twists, the show is constantly a talk of the town. Whenever any season begins, we all keep talking about the winner of the show. However, it is difficult to know the answer usually in the first two months. But ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai has made it easy for us by declaring the winner according to her. Rashami came on twitter to appreciate Tejasswi's stand for Rajiv Adatia and mentioned how she loved Tejas respectful and dignified manner of presenting her point of views. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Fans SLAM Shamita Shetty as she shouts at Rajiv Adatia for missing Afsana Khan

She wrote, "@itsmetejasswi koi tumhe samajhe na samjhe par phir bhi pyar se with respect and dignity you put ur points and give msg on point to that person. U are already a winner my love ♥️ tu khup godd aahes Teju ♥️ and love the way u supported #RajeevAdatia and stood up for him "

Tejasswi has been shining brighter with every single day passing. Her cute and happy go lucky nature as well as strong side of presenting her perspectives is loved by the audience. However, a lot of people have been slamming her for trying to be in love with Karan. People feel that Karan and Tejasswi are doing it just for the show while a lot of people love #TejRan.