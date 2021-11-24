Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai reveals about the two contestants she feels will be her strongest competitors on the show - Exclusive

One of Indian TV's most loved actresses Rashami Desai is going on Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card. The actress bared her heart out in a tell-all interview. She said she does not want to do anything that is contrary to personality. Rashami Desai is supporting her friend Jay Bhanushali and Tejasswi Prakash on the show. She says they are doing good and do not need any tips from her. "I will tell Jay about where he is going wrong. The outside world and what is inside the house is very different. I really want the Bigg Boss trophy home. I will give the show my heart and soul. I want to come out as a winner and bring home the prize," she said. Rashami Desai feels Karan Kundrra and Nishant Bhat will be her toughest competitors on the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Tina Datta picks THIS contestant as the winner of the season

The actress reveals that she cannot connect with Pratik Sehajpal. On Bigg Boss 13, she built a wonderful bond with Asim Riaz. "It was a really good bond. We two were against eight to nine people in the house. It was not great. But you know, main naa kitni bhi koshish kar lo all depends on the approach," she says. Rashami Desai says she believes that Umar Riaz is worthy of a place in the top five. "I do agree with the public sentiment," she says. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Netizens are disgusted and shocked over makers' idea of eliminating a contestant in a coffin; 'is this a joke?' – read tweets

Talking about Vishal Kotian, Rashami Desai said, "As an audience I do not like him but his attitude and dedication towards the game is zabardast. Nishant does the same thing as Vishal but he does not disrespect people. Vishal lacks that communication skill, which Nishant has in loads. Vishal has proved himself to be an amazing player right from the start. He got into the main house and even became a VIP contestant. Kismat bhi unka saath deti hai," she says. Rashami Desai says she likes Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's jodi TejRan and finds them cute. "Even solo they are damn cute," she says. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 51, Live Updates: Media targets Tejasswi Prakash; Jay Bhanushali-Vishal Kotian in ugly spat

The actress says she hopes to be super competitive on the show. The actress reveals that Bigg Boss 13 brought out shades to her personality that were hidden before. She hopes to come out of Bigg Boss stronger and as a wonderful player. Rashami Desai says that unlike her bestie Devoleena Bhattacharjee she has a more neutral approach towards the game. "I do not trust people. If you poke or instigate me I will give it back even if you are my friend on the show," she said. She says she is sure that Devo will look after her inside the house, and says she is a matured person.

Talking about the low TRPs, Rashami Desai said the contestants have failed to build good bonds and end up betraying one another so often, which is the main reason why people do not warm upto them. She says she finds Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra most genuine inside the house. "They say what they have in their hearts," she says.

We also asked her about Shamita Shetty's superiority complex, which is being spoken about so much. "I do not think she has that kind of complex. Look, she is 40 plus and there nothing wrong in it. At that stage, you see life differently. You do not like to entertain everyone and everything," Rashami Desai said.

Lastly, we asked her about #UmRash and how Devoleena is keen to do her match-making inside the house. Laughing, Rashami Desai said, "She will just dive into match-making. She enjoys making me feel awkward."