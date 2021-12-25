Bigg Boss 15 saw an episode where Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash kept on arguing only to patch-up. The actress indirectly confessed that she loves him. This made Karan Kundrra very happy. The handsome actor also kissed her when they were in the bedroom. Later, Tejasswi Prakash told Nishant Bhat that her emotions were not letting her think with clarity on the show. She said that she wanted the show to end soon. Fans got a lot of #TejRan moments. Late in the evening, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were chatting about the relationship of Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai. The lady said this was only for the cameras. She even said that Umar told her that he comes from a conservative home and his love affair with Rashami Desai will not be accepted by them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 83, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant disrupts Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's intimate moment
Now, fans are upset with how people are discussing them behind their back. Umar Riaz has been playing quite well. However, we can see that now his relationship with Rashami Desai is being seen as desperation. Check out the Twitter reactions... Also Read - Kaam bhi, love bhi! THESE 12 famous TV couples fell in love with each other on the sets of their show
Rashami Desai has said that she is very wary of getting into a relationship after the debacle with Arhaan Khan. Umar Riaz also stated that he is no Ieshaan Sehgaal to fall in love with a girl in flat three days. What do you feel about UmRash? Do you feel that they're being targeted? Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's love saga angers SidNaaz fans, Anupamaa fans demand 'Band karo nautanki' and more
