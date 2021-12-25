Bigg Boss 15 saw an episode where Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash kept on arguing only to patch-up. The actress indirectly confessed that she loves him. This made Karan Kundrra very happy. The handsome actor also kissed her when they were in the bedroom. Later, Tejasswi Prakash told Nishant Bhat that her emotions were not letting her think with clarity on the show. She said that she wanted the show to end soon. Fans got a lot of #TejRan moments. Late in the evening, Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were chatting about the relationship of Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai. The lady said this was only for the cameras. She even said that Umar told her that he comes from a conservative home and his love affair with Rashami Desai will not be accepted by them. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 83, Live Updates: Rakhi Sawant disrupts Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's intimate moment

Now, fans are upset with how people are discussing them behind their back. Umar Riaz has been playing quite well. However, we can see that now his relationship with Rashami Desai is being seen as desperation. Check out the Twitter reactions...

today's episode was all about bitching about #RashamiDesai and #UmarRiaz Karan n Teja- bitching about Umar ? Devo n Rakhi- bitching about #UmRash ? Teja n Nishant- bitching about UmRash ?#UmarArmy#BB15 — ?????? ♡҉ (@bAby_sRkIaN) December 24, 2021

Umar fans mano ya na mano #RashamiDesai jbse ayi h ghr me tbse #UmarRiaz ki game strong huyi hai better huyi hai aur sbke chehre saamne aa gye h kk aur teja pehle itta clear nhi tha ab saaf dikhta h inki sachhyi ..and i like #UmRash s13 me jb mile the tbse .. — Rubina_Dilaik_fan (@RubinaD15) December 24, 2021

the only thing which is clear is now #UmarRiaz cannot trust Teja at all n he is ready to go against KK but cannot do anything in favour of Teja n Teja will protray that Umar is targeting her. Almost half of the house is against #Umrash n makers are against #Umar's content https://t.co/uVZSITNQGY — Arif Ali Fahim? (@Ali_fahim_07) December 24, 2021

Exactly, Salman should take this up. He himself has dated so many people from other religions. It’s disgusting. Plus #UmRash are just friends — kittenlady24 (@veeraR30) December 24, 2021

Mahrani teja ji apne hi bf ki bjwa rhi h khud innocent bnkar ..bnd bji kk ki bdhiya usi ke layak hai kk ..aur rakhi sympathy le rhi h muh bna kr jaise last week muh bnaya tha cheap #UmarRiaz #RashamiDesai #UmRash .. tejran ko milega karma wqt pr bahut krma krma krte h ye log .. — Rubina_Dilaik_fan (@RubinaD15) December 24, 2021

Ya that's true...par religion ko, family ko ahr kisike past ko bichme lane kay zarurat thi yar! Umar didn't anything like that! Rakhi should look back at her past aur phir dusro par comment karo! #UmRash #BigBoss15 — Sakshi Satish (@Sakshimadigeri) December 24, 2021

Abe video dikha ke achar daloge??? Sab kar rahe he na bitching tumhare gutter fakeran bhi to yaha aake #UmRash ko tag kar ro mat kitni bitching karte he n all Shut the f.. K ur shity mouth Bakwas porn dikha dikha ke trp flop se bhi battar halat kar di bb ki — raj. (@rajpatil14990) December 24, 2021

Rashami Desai has said that she is very wary of getting into a relationship after the debacle with Arhaan Khan. Umar Riaz also stated that he is no Ieshaan Sehgaal to fall in love with a girl in flat three days. What do you feel about UmRash? Do you feel that they're being targeted?