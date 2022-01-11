As we are nearing the end of Bigg Boss 15, we are seeing many twists and turns. Asim Riaz's elder brother Umar Riaz was recently evicted from the show as get got into a physical fight with Pratik Sehajpal last week. He was warned previously for getting physical on the show. Now, on tonight’s episode and were having a conversation. Rashami told Rakhi that she was missing Umar. In a cute and pleading voice, Rashami said, “Umar ko please bhej do, Bigg Boss.” She was wanting to have him back in the house. Fans are reacting on her comment. A user posted the clip and wrote, “Biggboss are you hearing what Rashami saying??” Another user added, “Umar bhai pls see this! Rashami wants u back!” Urging Bigg Boss to bring Umar back, a fan wrote, “Please bring Umar back.we can't watch episode without him. We are living with these clipping. no courage to watch #RashamiDesai without #UmarRiaz We want #UmRash bond please With such biasness,he still positive about u ppl.” Have a look at the video and the reactions below: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Kishwer-Suyyash's son Nirvair and Aditi-Mohit's son Ekbir test COVID positive; Umar Riaz hits back at Geeta Kapur for her 'doctor' remark and more

@ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @VootSelect @BeingSalmanKhan please bring Umar back.we can't watch episode without him. We are living with these clipping. no courage to watch #RashamiDesai without #UmarRiaz

We want #UmRash bond please

With such biasness,he still positive about u ppl — JaHaanKriYa (@Kriya01682434) January 10, 2022

@realumarriaz Umar bhai pls see this! Rashami wants u back! ?? pic.twitter.com/FtosBABPlW — Mannyboy (@ManishK43707552) January 10, 2022

Plzz umar ko bhej do Bigg boss mai we want umar in bigg boss without umar we can't see the show ??? — Sayyed Nisha (@SayyedNisha4) January 10, 2022

Meanwhile, announced that the show has been extended by 2 weeks. A few wild card contestants may also enter the house. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for Covid-19, his entry has been delayed. Rajiv will also enter after a while. As per the sources, Simba Nagpal was also approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 Live Updates: Karan Kundrra calls Tejasswi Prakash self-centred, Rashami Desai and Abhijit Bichukale lose ticket to finale

(With inputs from IANS)