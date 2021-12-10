Bigg Boss 15 saw a huge fight between Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. They had a difference of opinion some issues. Moreover, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was upset as she felt that Rashami Desai was not spending enough time with her inside the house. She pointed out to her that she is always with Umar Riaz. Later, both of them locked horns in the task. Rashami Desai got upset and said that people always have a habit of ganging up against her. The actress got emotional at one point. Her former beau, Arhaan Khan took to Twitter and said that she is a sympathy gainer as always. He said that her style of play has not changed at all. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Karan Kundrra using Tejasswi Prakash to progress in the show? Vote now

You guys think she's Changed? No dear wo Wahi Attention, Sympathy Gainer hai #AisiLadki you know if you Know #BiggBoss15 — Arhaan Khan (@imArhaanKhan) December 8, 2021

Arhaan Khan's mention happened indirectly on Bigg Boss 15 when Salman Khan teased her about the chabbi of her house. He asked her with whom did she keep them this time round. Rashami Desai said that they were with the rightful owner, her mom Rasika Desai. As we know, the couple broke up during Bigg Boss 13 after Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan was father to a kid. It seems Rashami knew that he was a divorcee but had no knowledge about the baby. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: ‘Aap logon ke dilon ko khilona samajhke use laat maarte hain,’ Tejasswi Prakash tells Nishant Bhat – watch video

Fans of Rashami Desai are very upset with what Arhaan Khan has tweeted about the actress. They took no time to slam him for the same. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Day 68, Live Updates: Tejasswi Prakash cries in Karan Kundrra’s arms, Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz have an ugly verbal spat

We can see that fans of the actress are not pleased at all. Let us see if Rashami Desai reacts on this once she is out of the house.